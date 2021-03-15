IID: Winds knock down 18 power poles; power restored to most customers

News

Several power poles were knocked down due to strong winds, causing outages in La Quinta, Indio, Bermuda Dunes, Mecca, & Thermal that latest for a couple of hours., the Imperial Irrigation District announced Monday evening.

Outages affecting about 2,000 customers in both Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley due to wind storm this afternoon. Initial assessment is 18 transmission poles down. Some customers may experience no power for up to 48 hours. Additional updates to follow. — IID (@IIDatWork) March 16, 2021

The outages started just before five as winds started to pick up in the central and eastern ends of the Coachella Valley. Power was restored to most customers by 9:30 p.m.

IID said others affected are expected to have service tonight.

In Indio, a row of power poles were toppled by strong winds, prompting police to shut down both sides of Indio Blvd from Madison Street to Burr Street.

Photo courtesy of Zdenek Soucek via Share@KESQ.com

Courtesy of viewer Chelsea Allen via Share@KESQ.com

Winds also knocked down trees from Rancho Mirage to Indio.

Dealing with the wind? Report conditions and damage to share@kesq.com! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vvW9MsmBh0 — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) March 16, 2021

This comes during a First Alert Weather Alert Day that was issued over the weekend due to strong winds.

A High Wind Warning will remain in effect through 3:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts near 60 MPH. Stronger gusts are possible in more wind-favored locations.

Monday Chat: Damaging winds will continue through the evening. https://t.co/z4CFoUKFIQ #CAwx



Report your conditions/damage to @KESQ by emailing share@kesq.com. pic.twitter.com/YV6KgGJ4un — Haley Clawson KESQ (@KESQHaley) March 16, 2021

Send your wind video or damage report to share@kesq.com.

Have you downloaded the KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.