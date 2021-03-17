Now Hiring: Spend your summer with Idyllwild Pines Camp and Conference Center

News

Whether you're looking for your first job or a fun way to spend the summer, this week's Now Hiring employer is for you.

Idyllwild Pines Camp and Conference Center is looking to bring on seasonal employees for this summer. Camp officials say they are looking to fill 20 to 30 positions, including camp staff and lifeguards.

Assistant Director Kelly Schlenz said that they are looking to hire high school seniors or students in college. Schlenz said the best candidates are adaptable, and open to learning new things.

Schlenz said that candidates who "have, you know, that personal relationship with the Lord, that's awesome. We do hire individuals that, you know, don't have that. But that's a big part of who we are."

Idyllwild Pines Camp offers training for all of their camp activities, and all camp staff are encouraged to participate in leadership training courses.

Schlenz said that every day looks different, from serving food, to cleaning camp, to running camp activities.

Food and lodging is provided by the camp, and all seasonal staff make minimum wage.

Schlenz also said that they offer flexible scheduling depending on your needs.

If you're interested in spending your summer at Idyllwild Pines Camp and Conference Center, you can find more information on their website.

Visit KESQ.com/Now-Hiring