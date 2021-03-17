Palm Desert woman helps others sign up for Covid-19 vaccinations

Coronavirus

A Palm Desert woman is helping others make online reservations to receive Covid-19 vaccinations.

Babette Peloux tells News Channel 3 is helping people navigate the online signup process, and so far has helped about 3 dozen people make their appointments.

Peloux says she experienced a sense of relief in making the first vaccination appointment for herself, and wants to help as many people as possible.

She offers the help free of charge, and initially used worth of mouth to reach out to others in need of help.

She is also using the online platform NextDoor to offer her assistance.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Peloux to learn more about how and why she's helping others, and we'll report on how her efforts are inspiring others to do the same.

