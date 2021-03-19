Local Cal Fire union files complaint to Cal/OSHA claiming crews are overworked, suffering from exhaustion

News

Local 2881, a union that represents hundreds of Cal Fire firefighters up and down the state, has filed a workplace complaint with the Division of Occupational Safety and Health, better known as Cal/OSHA. The complaint alleges that firefighters have become overworked, and as a result, have experienced exhaustion that has extended beyond work.

In 2020 Californians experienced the worst wildfire season on record, with more than 4 million acres burned. Couple that with a pandemic, where some crew members were having to stay at home while others filled in for them, and the year became one of the most difficult years for many in the industry.

