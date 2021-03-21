A look at the first weekend in the red tier in downtown Palm Springs

News

Wednesday became the official day that restaurants and businesses shifted to less strict regulations after Riverside County transitioned into the less restrictive red tier. Aside from a stay-at-home order that was enacted in December, the county lingered in the most restrictive purple tier for months before seeing a change.

This past week all 3 metrics to determine whether a county could move in between state tiers fell within the qualifying criteria to move forward.

Coming up later this evening, we're checking into see how things are going now that the county has entered its first weekend in the red tier.