Western Village Mobile Home Park residents without gas for a month

News

Families at Western Village Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs have been without hot water, hot food and heat for 30 days.

Some residents have told News Channel 3 that they have had to microwave their water in order to be able to shower.

Tenants are able to take heated showers but they have to make an appointment to coordinate with the park manager first to set up a time for the unit to be unlocked.

According to management, heaters and electrical hot burners will be shipped to the park for residents to borrow.

It's still unclear when this will be fixed.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with residents and reaching out to management about the concerns.



