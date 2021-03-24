Zero net energy 3D printed home community planned for Rancho Mirage

News

The CEO for Beverly Hills-based Palari Group, Basil Starr, tells News 3 his firm has plans to build the 'world's first' zero net energy 3D printed home community in Rancho Mirage.

The 15 homes, which come with a swimming pool and a deck, are just under 1,500 square feet, with prices starting at $595,000.

Zero net energy means the homes will produce more energy than they consume each year.

The homes will be built out of stone composite sections, which Starr describes as being 'kind of like lego blocks'.

