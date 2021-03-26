Coachella City Council approves use of Bird scooters in the city

News

The Coachella City Council has approved the use of Bird scooters in the city by a unanimous vote.

The decision means the city is now the only city in the Coachella Valley which allows the use of the scooters.

"Our hope is that our citizens will use the scooters instead of cars appropriately. We did put provisions into the contract that allows us to end the agreement with the company if it's not working out," wrote Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez, in a written statement provided to News Channel 3.

In June, 2019, the Palm Springs City Council asked representatives with Bird to remove their scooters from city streets. after concerns were raised about the impact on public safety of having the electric scooters in use around the city.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with city officials in Coachella to learn more about the decision to allow the scooters in the city, and we'll also speak with citizens to get their reaction to the decision.

