The River at Rancho Mirage is hosting a local market every weekend starting March 27

The Coachella Valley has a new local outdoor market where you support local and small businesses.

Starting March 27, the River at Rancho Mirage will be hosting a market every weekend. The market will located right at the corner of the River parking lot and will be visible from Bob Hope Drive traffic.

Officials said shoppers can expect to find hand crafted /items, clothing, fresh produce, golf apparel and more.

"With such hard times this past year, we wanted to be part of the great community support by creating a safe environment for business and for customers," reads a release from the River.

For businesses interesting in participating, spaces are limited and at monthly rate.

This event will take place rain or shine.