News

Cyclist Somen Debnath is on a journey across the worldto raise awareness for HIV/AIDS.

Debnath, a resident of the village of Basanti in India, started his journey in 2004.

Debnath stopped by the Coachella Valley this week, visiting the city of Indio.

News Channel 3 photojournalist Inez Gonzalez caught up with Debnath during his desert visit. Learn more about him and his journey.