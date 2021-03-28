Religious services going strong mid-pandemic, Southwest Church to welcome new Spanish speaking pastor

News

On Sunday Southwest Church is poised to welcome a new Spanish speaking pastor, becoming one of the newest additions to its team. The church, which sits at the corner of Washington Street and Fred Waring Drive in Indian Wells, currently provides Spanish worship services on Sunday at 4 p.m. either on the church lawn, or virtually.

Welcoming the new pastor marks an important addition for the church, but also quite possibly, a sign of the times of how far places of worship have come since the start of the pandemic.

Although many places continue to hold faith-based services online, things are looking up for parishioners who are now allowed to attend indoor services at 25 percent capacity under Riverside County's red tier status.

With Easter Sunday one week away, Southwest Church is among those embracing the current situation while providing a modified version to allow people to worship, even if it means from their own living room.

On Saturday, two valley synagogues also displayed their makeshift operations to celebrate the first day of Passover virtually.

https://youtu.be/8g9bXPCj4V8

Coming up later tonight, we'll have a look at how Southwest Church has modified its operations under the red tier, all while welcoming a new pastor and preparing for Easter Sunday.