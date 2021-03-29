CV Local Links — From dinosaur fossils to mid-century modern tours, explore all the valley has to offer

News

As valley businesses continue to reopen in the red tier, many have new modifications in place.

CV Local Links is a resource online where you can explore fun activities, see which valley businesses are open and what has changed due to the pandemic.

On CVLocalLinks.com you can scroll through a variety of restaurants, shops, hotels, fitness classes and activities unique to the Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs Mod Squad

Palm Springs Mod Squad is one local tour company featured on CV Local Links. You can read more about the company and make a reservation HERE.

“We have a very specific architecture here called desert modernism,” said Kurt Cyr Owner & Founder, Palm Springs Mod Squad.

Cyr offers tours of iconic mid-century modern homes throughout Palm Springs. “These are all private homes that we go into,” he explained.

In a typical year, he says people would ride in his ‘PS Mod Squad’ van with him, touring different neighborhoods in the city. However, to maintain social distance, tour-goers now ride in their own cars and listen to the guided tours on their phones.

Tour-goers then stop and explore several homes inside and out — seeing firsthand the colorful architecture and design that has become a staple in Palm Springs.

The Museum of Ancient Wonders

Another unique valley attraction featured on CV Local Links: The Museum of Ancient Wonders in Cathedral City. You can read more about the museum HERE.

At this museum, visitors can walk through and experience history up close.

“These exhibits have been to over 50 museums around the world. They’ve been seen by millions of people. I created and curated them with experts from the field of archaeology and paleontology,” said Alberto Acosta, Executive Director & Chief Curator, Museum of Ancient Wonders.

The museum features replicas of monumental archaeological discoveries, Egyptian tombs, dinosaur fossils and more.

“We have a laboratory-cast specimen of the famous Lucy skeleton,” said Acosta.

Acosta explains the museum has exhibits for visitors of all ages. Right now, they’re offering a $3 discount at the door for Coachella Valley residents.

Support other valley businesses and attractions on CV Local Links HERE.