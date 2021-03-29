Lone bighorn sheep struck, killed by vehicle near Palm Desert

News

An adult bighorn sheep was struck and killed by a vehicle today while wandering across Highway 74 near Palm Desert, the second such collision in the area in as many days.

The crash was reported at 3:20 p.m. about seven miles north of the community of Pinyon Pines, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver was not injured, but the impact of the crash rendered the vehicle inoperable.

The male adult sheep died at the scene, according to the Bighorn Sheep Institute of Palm Desert, which reported a second ram was killed Sunday om Highway 74.

Peninsular bighorn sheep are listed as a federally endangered species. Adults can weigh upwards of 200 pounds.