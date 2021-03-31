Residents can access FEMA program to assist with COVID-19 funeral expenses

News

COVID-19 has contributed to the deaths of thousands of people here in Riverside County. Now, a new program announced by FEMA could reimburse loved ones funeral costs.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for Funeral Assistance on Monday, April 12, 2021 through their dedicated call center.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero shows us how this new program could help people in the valley.

“You feel like COVID robs you," said Christina Goeken. "It kinda makes the grief strong and takes away the comfort and closure away from you.”

It's a little over two months since Chrystina Goeken had to say goodbye to her 64 year old mother, Helen Goeken.

“It definitely hit us really hard because it was a different kind of loss," said Goeken.

She died from COVID-19 in January. Her cremation and an immediate family viewing was about $2,000.

“We talked about the different expenses and how we were going to split it up because we weren’t expecting this to happen so we all just kinda of split the bill," said Goeken.

Starting next month, FEMA will begin reimbursing families for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after January 20th 2020.

“There's no end deadline to that so if someone were to pass away tomorrow from COVID-19, they would be applicable for this funding," said Maggie McMillan, Vice President of Operations for Wiefels Cremation and Funeral Services.

The assistance has serval eligibility requirements including a death certificate that shows the cause of death was related to COVID-19.

Families could receive up to $9,000 to offset funeral costs. While those who lost multiple family members can apply for up to $35,000.

For people like Goeken that money goes a long way.

“With everything we did and all the expenses stuff I ended up moving back into my family home with my kids," said Goeken. "So its going to help settle that debt we went into.”

COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number

Applications begin on April 12, 2021

844-684-6333 | TTY: 800-462-7585

For more information on the guidance for eligibility, CLICK HERE.