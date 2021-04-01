Dog found in hot car surrounded by frozen foods

News

Officials were left stunned when they found a dog inside a hot car parked at the Living Desert in Palm Desert Thursday afternoon.

The dog was in a crate that was filled with frozen burritos and drumsticks.

Miraculously, the dog was not overheated but officials with the Department of Animal Services said it is not safe to leave any animal in a car especially when it is hot.

Weather sensors show that it was 89 degrees outside at the time the dog was found, but as our First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson pointed out, temperatures inside a car increase tremendously over the course of an hour.

In some situations, the temperature can increase by around 40 degrees in an hour.

Cracking a window doesn't help either.

Police have said not to leave your dog in a car when temperatures are above 75 degrees.

According to Phys.org, when a dog's internal temperature reaches 111.2°F, its circulation will fail, which causes kidney failure, lack of oxygen in the brain, and internal bleeding

The ASPCA said it's important to be able to recognize the symptoms of overheating in pets:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness

Stupor

Collapse

Seizures

Bloody diarrhea

Vomit

If you see a dog inside a hot car displaying signs of overheating, contact authorities or see if you can find the someone to get ahold of the owner.

While it is legal in California to break a car window if you see an animal in imminent danger. According to AnimalLaw.org, a person who removes an animal from a vehicle is not criminally liable for actions taken reasonably and in good faith if the person does all of the following: