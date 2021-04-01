Laminate it? What you should do with your vaccination card

News

Once you get your first dose of the vaccine, you’ll be issued a vaccine card.

“It's pretty thick probably as thick as a business card," said Caroline Montalbo, who got vaccinated.

Some people are thinking about preserving vaccination cards by laminating them but should you?

“Put the original in a safe place," said Michael Osur, Assistant Director for Riverside County Department of Public Health. "Take a picture of this and maybe laminate that picture. But let's save the original in case there's a question about it.”

What if there's a need for a booster shot and you already laminated your card?

“If you do laminate your card and yet later there's a booster shot or some other similar vaccine that would be given, you'd have to download a new card off the state websites," said Osur.

Osur advises that do not post a picture of your card on social media.

"Show your sticker that you've been vaccinated, but do not post that because so many of those cards have personal information," said Osur. "We don't want to anyone stealing your information impersonating you.”

There’s speculation proof of your vaccination could be needed to travel or go to a concert in the future but you don’t need to be carrying that card with you now.

“Take a picture about the front and the back of it," said Osur. "So you always have the card available."

If you misplace or lose your vaccine card and want another one, CLICK HERE.

If you’re getting vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna, you will need to take your vaccine card with you when you get your second dose.

Some stores want to help you prove your Covid-19 vaccination

Long gone are the days when you only needed your phone, keys, and wallet to walk out the door (hello masks). With Covid-19 vaccinations becoming more widespread, you may soon need to carry proof that you've been vaccinated to do something like travel or go to a concert.

While some companies have been working on smartphone apps or other systems to create a digital proof of vaccination, right now the paper CDC card is about all the proof you get.

That's why Staples and Office Depot want to help you keep your paper card in good condition. The two companies are offering free laminations of completed Covid-19 vaccination cards.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations. You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to receive the free lamination. The offer is available through July 25.

But laminated or not, remember that you should not post a photo of your card on social media. No one needs to deal with identity theft right now.