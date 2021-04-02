Valley residents looking forward to celebrating Easter weekend safely

News

As families gear up to celebrate Easter weekend by pulling out the baskets and hiding the eggs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following its new safety guidelines to ensure everyone stays safe.

While travel is increasing across the U.S., so is the number of COVID-19 cases once again. The CDC is asking people to postpone any traveling this holiday and avoid gathering in large groups or with people not in the same household.

The Elk's Lodge #1643 will also be giving out Easter baskets to needy children on April 2, 2021 from 1pm to 4pm at the lodge patio for the first 100 youth that show up. These baskets have been made and donated by Elk's members.

Address: 46-301 Madison St., Indio.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local churches about how they are getting ready to resume Easter service once again.