A garage fire at a home in La Quinta spread to a vehicle that was parked in the driveway before firefighters could put it out on Saturday.

The blaze was reported just after 9 a.m. in the 2000 block of Avenida

Rubio, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire burned a garage and a vehicle in the driveway, fire officials

said.

The flames were knocked down by 9:23 a.m. and no injuries were reported.