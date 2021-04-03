White House Easter eggs handed out to people getting vaccinated in Indio

News

A special delivery came from the White House on Saturday morning. Easter eggs were delivered to a clinic in Indio.

This year, the White House canceled its annual "Easter Egg Roll" event. Instead, they're sending Easter eggs to vaccination clinics around the nation. It's an effort to encourage the community to get vaccinated.

Riverside University Health System is handing out Easter eggs from the White House at their Riverside and Indio clinics to people who are getting vaccinated.