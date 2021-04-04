Church in Indian Wells sees thousands show up for Easter services

News

The heat and the ongoing pandemic didn’t stop many churchgoers from meeting to celebrate Easter on Sunday.

News Channel 3’s Caitlin Thropay was at one local church’s service who saw thousands of people attend.

This year’s Easter celebration looked very different than last year’s when churches were closed and moved services online.

“We’re really glad that you’re here and Happy Easter!” John Neilson, a volunteer at Southwest Church in Indian Wells told people as they walked into service Sunday morning.

Many churches like Southwest church welcomed their congregation in person this year and also offered virtual sermons.

“It’s a lot different, it’s a lot better," Leslie Guardino said. "It feels like it’s a new beginning; it’s really wonderful," she said.

Thousands of people showed up for church on the lawn despite the almost triple-digit temperatures.

“They provided water for everyone, the church, and it was really nice," Linda Debusk said.

For some members, it was their first time back to the church's property.

“Its been over a year because of COVID. I’ve been watching it online and I’m so excited to be here live and enjoy the outdoors and a wonderful service that Jesus Christ rose; it’s going to be beautiful,” Jesse Contreras said.

Tim Kuhl, the executive pastor of Southwest Church shared his thoughts about having everyone back.

“We understand that there are still some folks concerned with the state of the virus but our church is so excited to be together on our property for Easter this year," Kuhl said. "It’s such a difference from the isolation of last year to the togetherness of this year is palpable and exciting," he added.

He also announced that Southwest will start indoor church services on May 9.