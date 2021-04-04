Easter weekend in Coachella Valley hit with warmest temperatures of 2021 so far

News

The Coachella Valley is no stranger to hot, dry weather but as of Easter weekend, warmer than normal temperatures lingered throughout parts of the valley.

On Saturday, both Palm Springs and Thermal reached into the triple digits, making April 3rd the first triple digit day of 2021. The average high temperature for Palm Springs this time of year is 82 degrees.

A First Alert Weather Alert Day is in effect through Easter weekend.

