Desert Hot Springs VFW prepares for reopening

Staff at the Desert Hot Springs VFW Post 1534 were excitedly preparing to reopen for indoor operations for the first time in several months.

The VFW operates to help and support veterans here in the Coachella Valley. Lee Bartelmey, the chaplain at the VFW, said they are excited to be able to so once again.

"It’s been very rough because of the closures and, of course, we live on people coming in and we get a lot of veterans here, we get a lot of families here. We have our auxiliary VFW post 1534 District 3 and it’s been a very tough year, fortunately we have gotten through that and we are very happy that we are now moving into the orange tier," Bartelmey said.

Bartelmey said members felt good being able to meet once again.

"Many members are excited, even today when we had our meeting we can tell that hey it’s beginning to help us all feel good we have been cooped up in the house and this is just a great time," Bartelmey said.

Desert Hot Springs VFW Post 1534 have a number of events coming up for Veterans and their families.

It all starts Wednesday for fish tacos which will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the second Friday of every month, the VFW are offering New York steak and chicken dinner.

On Saturday, the VFW is hosting an LGBTQ event not just for veterans, but for their spouses and friends as well. That will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visit https://vfwpost1534.com/ for a complete list of events as the VFW continues to open up a bit more along with the county.

The VFW Post 1534 is located at 1 Club House Drive off Mountain View Road. You can call (760) 671-6185 if have any questions.

For online veterans resources in the valley, click here or here.