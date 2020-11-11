Veterans council pushes Gov. Newsom to reopen VFW posts for essential services, support

News

A California state veterans council is pushing Governor Newsom to allow shutdown VFW posts and halls to reopen.

In a letter sent to the governor last week, the California

State Commanders Veterans Council (CSCVC) claimed VFW posts are being wrongly categorized as bars, and keeping them shut down is preventing veterans from accessing critical services and support.

