Along with supervision, swim and self-rescue training important for child safety around pools

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - More children will be spending time in the pool to cool off in these current hot temperatures.

It's important to remember safety protocols to keep kids safe - Drowning is the number one cause of accidental death in the home for children age five and under.

While survival skills in the water are important for every child, local Infant Swimming Resource (ISR) Certified Instructor David Heil reminds adults that they have a responsibility, as well.

Heil says, "The number one thing is lack of supervision, so even when there's a number of adults around, somebody has to be keeping an eye on the children. Because what happens is everybody thinks someone else is watching." He also recommends dressing kids in high visibility swimsuits that clash with the bottom of the pool.

Heil has been teaching ISR through "Coachella Valley Infant Swim" since 2014. For more information or to sign your child up for swim classes with Coachella Valley Infant Swim, visit cvinfantswim.com.