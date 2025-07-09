First Alert Weather Alert: Major Heat Risk Across the Coachella Valley

Extreme heat will continue to impact the Coachella Valley today and Thursday, with high temperatures soaring between 114°F and 118°F.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in place through 8 PM Thursday.

The combination of high pressure and sinking air may cause ozone levels to accumulate near the valley floor. Because of this, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday.

This intense heat is driven by a strong upper-level high pressure system expanding westward and becoming centered over Southern California.

Widespread major HeatRisk is expected for the low deserts, so it's really important to remember to stay hydrated, now is the time to limit outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and seek air-conditioned environments when possible.

By Friday, the heat will begin to ease slightly, with temperatures dropping 3–4 degrees, though still remaining well above seasonal averages.

Into the weekend and early next week, the high pressure system will gradually weaken and shift west over the Pacific, bringing slightly cooler conditions. While temperatures will still be hot, especially in the deserts, they will trend just a tad bit closer to seasonal norms with minor daily fluctuations.