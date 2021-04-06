Event planners add COVID testing and vaccination status to their checklist for indoor receptions

News

Under the new Department of Public Health guidelines you will soon need to get a COVID-19 test or show proof of being fully vaccinated if you want to attend an indoor reception, meeting or conference in the State of California.

News Channel 3’s Dani Romero breaks down the modifications in place effective April 15th.

“ I don't think there's a lot of choice," said Richard Cadieux, owner of Joyful Weddings & Events. "I've performed ceremonies and coordinated events where there was little masking and I saw how uncomfortable people were.”

The new guidance couldn’t come sooner for Richard Cadieux, a local wedding and events planner, who has a number of weddings coming up in the next few months.

“Be[ing] able to tell people the straight truth about what they're faced so that they know exactly what to do when they come into the situation. surprising of a bride last minute," said Cadieux. "It's just not a good idea.”

CDPH released the guidelines Friday for meetings, receptions and conferences.

Counties in the Orange tier including Riverside County could host up to 100 people outdoors that number bumps up if guests are tested for COVID-19 or show proof of being fully vaccinated.

And if it's indoors all guests up to 150 people are required to be tested or fully vaccinated.

“If you want an indoor event of a 100 plus people, everyone has to show proof of vaccination," said Cadieux. "That's what you have to do to be able to get that benefit of being able to invite anybody and everybody from your life or life together as a couple.”

Cadieux calls this guidance a step in the right direction.

“If you're coming from the perspective of what you could do even just six months ago relative to what you can do today," said Cadieux. "It's a major move forward. It's not ideal. But then we're not living in an ideal world anymore.”