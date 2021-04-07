News

Modernism Week begins Thursday in the Coachella Valley, one of the first in-person events to return to the region since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 11-day festival celebrating all things midcentury modern design and architecture will run through April 18. The annual event typically arrives in February, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are still available for several in-person home tours and events.

"While some events such as the tours of Sunnylands and the walking tour of Indian Wells are sold out at this time, many exciting events still have availability," Modernism Week Executive Director Lisa Vossler Smith said.

Because we are regulating the number of people who can participate in each program to ensure the safety of our guests and volunteers, Modernism Week participants are reminded that they must purchase tickets in advance on modernismweek.com and not at the door,'' she said.

All programs have been tailored to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, according to organizers.

A Modernism Week pop-up information desk will be set up at Koffi Central, located at 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The desk will be open April 9-12, and April 15-18, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

In addition to the regular home tours and events, Modernism Week will offer an array of virtual programming from April 15 to May 15.

Programs will include several talks and virtual guided home tours.

Additional information can be found at www.modernismweek.com.