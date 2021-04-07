Now Hiring: Find your calling with Olive Crest

News

This week's Now Hiring employer says that the work they do is more than just a job, it's a calling.

Olive Crest's mission is to prevent child abuse, and to help children and families who are at risk.

The nonprofit is looking to bring on new team members to help them achieve their mission.

HR Director Carli Quincey said that they are looking for case managers for their transitional housing program, who will help foster youth who are aging out of the system.

Olive Crest is also looking for a behavioral health specialist and a clinician, to help with family preservation in their Wraparound program.

Quincey said they are also looking for parent partners, who provide guidance and support to families or caregivers during times of crisis.

Unlike the other positions, parent partners don't need a specific educational background. Quincey said instead they are "looking for someone who has maybe lived similar experience, or has helped care for an at risk use in their time."

Quincey said that working with Olive Crest is a great way to gain experience in social work, and that there are lots of opportunities to grow as a leader within the organization.

If you're interested in learning more about the available positions at Olive Crest or would like to apply, head to their website.