Riverside County officially enters Orange Tier status for the first time during the pandemic

On Wednesday Riverside County entered into the Orange Tier of the state's color-coded reopening system for COVID-19. It is the first time Riverside County has entered into the less restrictive tier since the start of the pandemic, and when the system was imposed by the state's department of public health.

On Tuesday Riverside County announced the transition, saying "the move is based on meeting a statewide goal to administer 4 million vaccines in disadvantaged communities, and the subsequent loosening of the case rate threshold to move into the orange tier."

Some of the most notable changes include bars being able to open back up after having been closed since the start of the pandemic. Among the other changes, churches, movie theaters, and restaurants will be able to allow 50 percent capacity indoors, while retailers can allow 100 percent capacity with mask-wearing and other safety protocols.

