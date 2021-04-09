Full closures slated for Highway 62 near Desert Hot Springs this weekend

News

Caltrans today urged motorists to brace for delays from Sunday night into Monday due electrical work slated for Highway 62 near Desert Hot Springs.

Southern California Edison crews will be working on a power pole at the Indian Canyon Drive intersection beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday.

Caltrans said crews will be fully shutting down the highway intermittently for 10-minute intervals during the course of the job.

Motorists are urged to plan for delays or use alternative routes.