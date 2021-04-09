PSUSD kindergarten enrollment numbers are down, here’s how to register your child

News

Palm Springs Unified School District says Kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year is down.

“Typically this is the time of year when we have our new kindergarten enrollment. Parents know school’s going to be starting in the fall. They need to enroll their students. But we haven’t seen the number of kindergarten enrollments that we typically see in the spring," said Anne Kalisek, Executive Director of Student Support Services, PSUSD.

"I think that our parents are not 100% sure that our schools are open," she said.

The district has been reassuring parents that their kids can safely return to campus. "We are going to do everything we can to ensure our students are safe here. With sanitizing, masks, the social distancing," said Eric Antuna, Agua Caliente Elementary.

“We do know that we should have in-person learning in fall and we’ll also have distance learning available for families that want it," said Kalisek.

Parents can enroll their students by coming to the district office in person starting on April 12th. They can also enroll their students online.

Educators say enrolling your kids in kindergarten on time is critical for their development.

“That’s where we lay the foundation for letter sounds, the foundation of reading and that socialization piece which is what's been needed over this year," said Antuna.

“The research is very clear that having your child learn to read by 3rd grade is one of the milestones to be successful," added Kalisek.

Click HERE to enroll your PSUSD student for the 2021-22 school year.