Deputies investigate shooting in Palm Desert

News

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies were investigating a late night shooting in Palm Desert Friday night.

One man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Deputies said that the man was expected to survive.

Deputies said that they responded to reports of a possible shooting at an unspecified area of State Route 74 around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

As of early Saturday morning, deputies were unable to find a scene.

The victim was able to confirm to the deputies that a shooting had occurred.

This investigation was ongoing as of early Saturday morning.