Fire damages hotel in Banning

News

A two-story hotel in Banning was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

https://twitter.com/CALFIRERRU/status/1380829958533222404?s=20

Firefighters responded just before 3 a.m. to the hotel on West Ramsey

Street.

They say there was heavy fire coming from one side of the building when they arrived.

The fire was contained about an hour later, and crews kept the flames from spreading.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was under

investigation.

Last weekend firefighters battled flames at the same location. No one was injured in that blaze.