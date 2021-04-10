Flying Doctors offer services to low-income residents of the east valley

News

On Saturday an organization known as The Flying Doctors will be in the eastern end of the valley to offer free dental services to residents in need. The event will be located at the North Shore Beach & Yacht Club from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. and is by appointment only.

The organization consists of a multitude of healthcare professionals.

