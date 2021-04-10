Skip to Content
News
By
today at 10:36 am
Published 10:34 am

Flying Doctors offer services to low-income residents of the east valley

On Saturday an organization known as The Flying Doctors will be in the eastern end of the valley to offer free dental services to residents in need. The event will be located at the North Shore Beach & Yacht Club from 8 a.m. to about 3 p.m. and is by appointment only.

The organization consists of a multitude of healthcare professionals.

Coming up at 4:30 p.m. watch News Channel 3 for a look at the free clinic and the organization's contribution locally.

News Headlines / Top Stories

Shelby Nelson

Shelby Nelson is a News Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. She joined our team in September 2019 after living in San Francisco for 6 years. Learn more about Shelby here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content