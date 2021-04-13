Drivers warn others to travel safely during gusty winds

News

“I don’t live out here I just work out here and it’s crazy, I rarely feel wind like this ever," Jabbar Rucker told News Channel 3 while filling up his car's gas tank on Tuesday afternoon.

The wind almost knocked Rucker off his feet after the interview. This First Alert Weather Alert Day is one we have been anticipating.

“I drive through this wind to Beaumont every day; it’s insane," Anthony Salazar said. “I’m scared for motorcycle drivers," he added.

While Salazar said he experiences these winds frequently, he urges people to be cautious.

“Try to stay away from really fast speeds, go slow, just be cautious really that’s all you can do is be as cautious as you can," he said.

Another driver, Janiqua McClain reminded people hitting the roads to be careful as well.

“It’s scary," she said. "The car is rocking but you’ve got to have both hands on the steering wheel," she said.

Jesus Solares, with the Urban Conservation Corps, reminded people about the fire danger that these winds pose.

“One little spark can immediately erupt into an enormous wildfire in this wind," Solares said.

Throughout the day sand could be seen blowing everywhere.

“I’m about to get some gas. I’m on my way to Arizona and the wind is coming in and blowing sand all in my sandals,” McClain said.

Bulldozers were out early in the day moving sand to clear some roadways.

By noon, the Palm Springs International Airports recorded winds at 31 miles per hour Then, things really started picking up. During the day Whitewater recorded 60 miles per hour winds and Thousand Palms saw winds exceed 40 miles per hour.

“Have caution you know because it’s really windy, a tree could fall down, debris, all kinds of stuff so you’ve got to drive with a pace," Daniel Martinez, another driver said while gassing up.

Winds are expected to increase into the night in some areas up to 50 miles per hour. If you have plans to hit the roads travel safely and stay up to date with the latest weather and traffic news on KESQ News Channel 3.