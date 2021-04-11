First Alert Weather Alert: Gusty winds Tuesday/Wednesday

First Alert Weather Alert Day

After another day with high temperatures in the 90s, cooler air is moving into the Southland but will be joined with strengthening west winds. Tomorrow, winds are expected to reach 40-50mph which will trigger a First Alert Weather Alert Day for Tuesday. Wednesday is now included in the timeframe as well for impactful winds.

A trough of low pressure is digging deeper south and will increase westerly winds for mountain and desert communities Tuesday.

Gusts overnight Monday into Tuesday are expected to reach First Alert Weather Alert Day criteria of 40+ mph wind gusts on the valley floor and 50+ mph wind gusts through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Winds are expected to remain gusty through Tuesday night and have a close repeat experience Wednesday evening. Breezy conditions will continue on Thursday as this slow-moving trough pushes east.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for parts of the High Desert Tuesday due to gusty winds and low humidity. These conditions will elevate the risk of rapid fire spread.

With these strong winds, you could encounter lower visibility due to blowing sand and dust throughout the desert. Air quality, as of Monday night, is in the 'moderate' category.

Temperatures will cool as this trough passes east. Highs by Wednesday will hit closer to average in the lower 80s.

