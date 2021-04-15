Community hosting fundraiser for “local superhero” battling leukemia

News

The community is rallying around a "local superhero" battling leukemia.

Four-year-old Jameson Creiglow was diagnosed in January and is currently being treated at Loma Linda University Medical Center. As a result, both of his parents have had to scale back their time at work, and supplemental funding is needed to help offset their costs associated with traveling back and forth to the hospital, general living expenses, as well as costs associated with treatment that are not covered by their insurance, organizers said.

Members of the community are hosting a fundraiser in Jameson's honor. The fundraiser, called "Strongman Jameson," will be a socially distanced 15-station outdoor workout, Firetruck pull, Walk-A-Thon, and Guns vs. Hoses event in Jameson's honor.

The fundraiser is this Saturday, April 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Coachella Universal Training Center in Indio.

The superhero-inspired event invites the public to attend with a recommended donation of $30 per person in order to participate, organizers said. All proceeds will benefit the Creiglow family. Participants will also have the opportunity to purchase a commemorative t-shirt for an additional $10 prior to the event.

The event is limited to 200 participants.

A food truck or catering sponsor is currently being sought out for the event, as well as organizations wishing to make corporate monetary donations, according to organizers. Those interested in sponsoring the event are urged to respond no later than Friday, March 19 in order to be included in promotional material for the event, organizers said.