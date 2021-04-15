Modernism Week will continue online through next month

News

Modernism Week's in-person events wrap up Sunday, but fans of midcentury modern design and architecture can still enjoy similar programming online through the end of next month, beginning today.

Programs in the Modernism Week Online Experience'' can be purchased through May 15, and will remain available for viewing through May 31.

"We are delighted to offer this online programming to the worldwide Modernism Week audience,'' Modernism Week Executive Director Lisa Vossler Smith said. "These new and encore programs offer the same high-quality experiences

that our in-person events provide. We hope this will inspire people to attend our future festivals.''

Programs include several talks and virtual guided home tours, some of which have never been presented before.

A virtual architectural driving tour of Palm Springs features a tour guide behind the wheel of a convertible 1966 Ford Mustang. For $35, the guide drives around the city, stopping at architecturally significant homes designed by renowned modernist architects along the way.

The 11-day in-person Modernism Week, which began last week at sites throughout the Coachella Valley, was one of the first in-person events to return to the region since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The annual event typically arrives in February, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

Tickets, which must be purchased in advance, are still available for several in-person home tours and events.

All programs have been tailored to allow for social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols, according to organizers.

A Modernism Week pop-up information desk is set up at Koffi Central, located at 650 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way. The desk will remain open Thursday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Additional information can be found at www.modernismweek.com.