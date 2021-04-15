Palm Desert health technology entrepreneur eyes $10,000 prize after winning local Fast Pitch competition

News

A Palm Desert entrepreneur has won the Greater Palm Springs Fast Pitch competition sponsored by the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership.

Bear Simerson, with health technology company 3C.Health, took first place in the competition held at the Mary Pickford Theater in Cathedral City.

A panel of judges listened to presentations from several local entrepreneurs and decided Simerson's business concept showed the most promise.

Simerson will receive $1,000 worth of business services, and will now advance to compete at the county level for a chance to win $10,000.

Today News Channel 3 will talk with Simerson about his venture, and we'll talk with a representative from the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership to learn how they use the annual Fast Pitch competition to support local businesses and promote job growth, especially in a valley economy looking to rebound in the wake of restrictions and business closures ordered in response to Covid-19.