1 Seriously injured after early morning crash

One person is recovering after an early morning crash involving a tractor and a Toyota Camry in Mecca.

It was reported at 5:23 A.M. Friday on Avenue 66 and Grant Street.

Officers on the scene told News Channel 3 the driver of the Camry crashed into the tractor that was hauling a sprayer.

Cal Fire said the driver of the Camry required extrication and transported to hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.