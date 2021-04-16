Bridge to alleviate traffic along Avenue 66 making progress in eastern end of the valley

News

Construction workers are hard at work to build a bridge in the eastern Coachella Valley, which aims to alleviate traffic and create an easier route to get through when the train runs through. The Avenue 66 Grade Separation project is approaching the second of three stem and soffit concrete pours, according to an official with the project management team. The concrete will go inside of the bridge, and will likely happen on Tuesday. The next step would be filling the deck of the pour.

Construction of the bridge began in May 2020 and is expected to be finished this fall. That's after Riverside County supervisors signed off on the multimillion-dollar contract by the Transportation and Land Management Agency in early 2020 to build a 2-lane overpass at the intersection.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a full update on the status of the project and whether it's on track to finish on time.