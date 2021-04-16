Father Gregory Elder to celebrate first mass at Sacred Heart Church as Monsignor Howard Lincoln prepares for retirement

News

The priest who will take the place of Monsignor Howard Lincoln at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert will celebrate his first mass at the parish this coming weekend.

Father Gregory Elder, a married Catholic priest, is replacing Monsignor Lincoln, who is retiring in July, after serving the parish for more than 20 years.

Before being ordained as a Catholic priest 15 years ago. Elder served as an Anglican priest, after he was ordained under that denomination in 1983.

Sacred Heart Church is the largest Catholic Church in the Coachella Valley, and during his tenure at the church, Lincoln has become a prominent leader in the faith community.

In a copy of Lincoln's "Pastor's Report" provided to News Channel 3, the summary of church activity over the past years indicates the parish has given monetary donations totaling more than $20 million to various valley groups and organizations under Lincoln's leadership.

Today News Channel 3 will speak with Monsignor Lincoln and Father Elder about the transition in leadership that will officially take place at the church in July.

We'll talk with Elder about his previous experience and his vision for Sacred Heart moving forward, and we'll talk with Lincoln as he looks back over his past 20 years of service and looks ahead to retirement.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3 at 6:00.