Community rallies behind local 4-year-old boy battling leukemia

News

On Saturday dozens of people came out to support 4-year-old Jameson Creiglow who was diagnosed with Leukemia back in January. Bodybuilders, firefighters, and Riverside County Sheriff's deputies were among those participating in the superhero inspired event fro 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the University Training Center in Indio. At one point, bodybuilders hauled a full fire engine with a rope tied around their waste.

The effort supporting Jameson has been dubbed #StrongmanJameson, and has since raised nearly $5000 on a GoFundMe account to help with the family's medical and transportation costs.

"That’s kind of the miraculous part behind, you watch the news and it seems like everything is bad but then you turn it on and you see something like this where nobody cares about anything else, everybody cares about the one cause which is, let’s support this 4-year-old boy who’s going through cancer and he’s doing chemo twice a week. It’s just great the see the community rally behind that," said Jameson's uncle, Jonathan Hitt.

Jameson stayed inside an SUV with his family to watch the event, maintaining his distance due to a compromised immune system from undergoing chemotherapy. He's had to spend much of his time at Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Several local businesses came out to sponsor the event.

For additional information regarding contributing toward the event or to make a donation, email strongmanjameson@gmail.com.