Police investigating overnight crashes in Palm Springs, Cathedral City

Police Monday morning were investigating a deadly car crash that killed a woman in Palm Springs.

It happened around 1:45 Monday morning on the corner of N. Indian Canyon and Garnet Avenue. The coroner was on scene.

Police told News Channel 3 the car drove into a concrete sign and bounced back onto the street, killing the woman passenger.

The driver, a man, is being evaluated for drugs and alcohol by police.

Indian Canyon headed south was closed from Interstate 10 to Garnet. Northbound lands were open. The street is expected to fully reopen around 7 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Cathedral City Driver in Critical Condition

Around the same time Monday morning, another crash in Cathedral City left a man hospitalized.

Police said a sedan crashed into a traffic signal pole on E. Palm Canyon Drive near the new Agua Caliente Casino.

Investigators were looking into whether speed and alcohol played a factor in this collision.

Police said the 32-year-old driver from Palm Desert was in critical condition.

The road was closed until further notice.