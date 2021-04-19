What it’s going to take to get to the yellow tier in Riverside County

News

This Wednesday will mark 2 full weeks of Riverside County being open in the state's orange tier, which has allowed some businesses to ease up on restrictions. Among the changes, restaurants were allowed to increase indoor capacity to 50 percent, while bars were permitted to allow patrons to drink outdoors and without having to order food.

Some businesses jumped at the opportunity to expanding their services, while others have cautiously adapted.

On Monday, the Palm Desert Aquatic Center resumed several water exercise classes for the first time in months. In August 2020 the center limited a reopening to adult lap swimming. Now, shallow water, deep water and arthritis exercise classes will be added to the list.

"Having reopened in mid-August 2020 for adult lap swimming only, PDAC has procedures in place to safeguard employees and patrons. Upon arrival patrons are asked about any possible symptoms they may be experiencing that could be related to COVID-19. Face masks are required to be worn while waiting in line for entry and on the pool deck," read the announcement by the center on Friday.

Earlier this month Governor Gavin Newsom announced that as long as COVID-19 trends continued to be low, the state could move away from the color-coded tier system altogether and fully reopen the economy back up by June 15.

Coming up live at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. we're exploring the option of a potential yellow tier transition in between that time and whether it is possible.