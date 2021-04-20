RivCo health officials ‘keeping a close eye’ on slight uptick in coronavirus cases

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors held a meeting Tuesday morning updating the county on coronavirus infections, vaccination efforts and what the county's public health department's goal is right now.

Riverside County director of public health Kim Saruwatari kicked off the meeting. She said coronavirus infections have slightly ticked up likely due to reopenings, holidays and spring break. Saruwatari said the public health department is, “keeping a close eye on that."

WATCH LIVE: Health officials share latest COVID update as county nears yellow tier

Our current case rate is 4.5 percent per 100,000 people. Our current positivity rate is 2.3 percent.

Saruwatari also reported that the county's fully vaccinated population continues to grow.

Right now, 42.2 percent of people 16 and older are partially or fully vaccinated in Riverside County and 70.4 percent of people 65 and older are partially or fully vaccinated.

Riverside County's public health officer, Dr. Geoffrey Leung reminded the community that everyone over 16 years old is currently eligible to get vaccinated.

Right now, Riverside County has 227 community vaccine providers, 12 max vaccination sites and 345 mobile clinics.

Dr. Leung continued to encouraged people to schedule for vaccines that are available. Right now, that's only Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

He shared that the county is still holding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and are expecting an update from the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) on Friday.

The county is still transitioning to Blue Shield to assist with vaccine allocation.

Right now, Riverside County's goal is to improve and make it easier for everyone to get vaccinated.

The county said they anticipate an update from their Economic Recovery Task Force in May.

For more information on vaccination appointments visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine-with-Registration

To watch the full board of supervisors meeting visit: http://riversidecountyca.iqm2.com/Citizens/SplitView.aspx?DVR&Mode=Video&MeetingID=2471