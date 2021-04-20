WATCH LIVE: Health officials share latest COVID update as county nears yellow tier

Coronavirus

Riverside County's top health officials are expected to share the latest update on the pandemic during Tuesday morning's board of supervisors meeting.

You can watch the meeting live below (Starts at 9:30 a.m.)

Riverside County is near where it needs to be to move into the "yellow" tier of reopening. Jose Arballo Jr., the county's senior public information specialist, told News Channel 3's Shelby Nelson on Monday that we are at least two weeks away from a move as some of the metrics are above where they need to be.

County Metrics (As of 4/13/21):

3.6 adjusted case rate (Needs to be below 2.0 for yellow tier move)

2.0% positivity rate (Needs to be below 2.0%)

2.3% health equity rate (Needs to be below 2.2%)

A move to the yellow tier would see more expansion of indoor activities, including for the very first time in over a year, bars being able to operate indoors (With 25% max capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer). Capacities limits for restaurants, gyms, and movie theaters would be expanded to 50%, however, that could go up to 75% if all guests show proof of negative test or full vaccination, state guidance reveals.

