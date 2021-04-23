Students react to California’s public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

News

Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall.

The new policy would impact millions of CSU and UC employees and students across 33 campuses.

This will take effect at the start of the fall semester or once one of the three emergency authorized vaccines become fully approved by the FDA, whichever comes first.

University officials say students or employees could be exempt based on medical or religious grounds.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with health chancellor at UCR and students from both California public universities.