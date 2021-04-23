Teluk, New Guinea singing dog and beloved animal ambassador of the Living Desert, dies

News

The Living Desert shared out the sad news that Teluk, a New Guinea singing dog and beloved animal ambassador of the Living Desert, passed away on Thursday.

"Devastated and heartbroken only begin to express how deeply saddened we are. We have lost a friend, an ambassador, and icon of The Living Desert,” said RoxAnna Breitigan, Director of Animal Care. “Within The Living Desert family, he was known for his love of coffee breath, stealing centerstage, and singing at the top of his lungs at all hours of the day. He was a happy place for so many; everything was better with Teluk.”

Teluk had undergone his annual wellness exam on Thursday. Living Desert officials said the exam went smoothly, but Teluk had difficulty recovering from the anesthesia and suffered a seizure. The veterinary team was unable to save him despite their every effort.

Teluk was born on September 29, 2009 at the San Diego Zoo. He came to The Living Desert as a 5-month-old puppy and was raised by its animal care keepers. He would be regularly seen side-by-side with zoo's animal care keepers, taking part in the Wildlife Wonders show, walking around the zoo, or soaking up the attention at a special event.

Teluk (Courtesy of the Living Desert)

“Teluk was the ultimate ambassador of not only his species, but for The Living Desert. His impact on our guests and community is immeasurable,” said Renee Barnett, Animal Care Curator. “For those of us privileged to know him, his pawprints and songs will forever be in our hearts.”

The Living Desert invites everyone to share messages of condolence and sympathy, as well as any fond memories and photos as they mourn the loss of the beloved Teluk.