Well in the Desert in Palm Springs promoting tiny home plan to house homeless people

A tiny home was set up in Palm Springs Friday afternoon for the public to "tour".

The President for Well in the Desert believes the homes could be part of the solution for addressing homelessness in the city.

"They go up very fast, they're sturdy, they provide a bed to sleep on, an air conditioner and a heater," said Arlene Rosenthal.

Rosenthal says she's submitted a written business plan to the Palm S[rings City Council, requesting $3.1 million in state funding provided to the city.

She wants to use the money, in part, to buy one hundred of the homes to set up on a site in the city not yet selected.

"The women won't have to worry about rape because the doors lock, and the older men who are feeble won't have to worry about getting hit over the head with a baseball bat. It will get the people off the streets," said Rosenthal.

A tiny home village set up by the City of Riverside in March, 2020 is similar to what Rosenthal wants for Palm Springs.

Cities in several West Coast states have opened the sites according to a representative for Pallet, the company that manufactures the homes.

Brant Emi, a homeless Well in the Desert client is also among those who hope the city council provides funding for the project.

"It's very important because of heat as well as elements of the weather and the environment that is around," said Emi.

The homes come in two sizes.

One model is 100 square feet and the other is 64 square feet.

They take about 45 minutes to assemble.

Rosenthal says she'll make a formal presentation for her plan to the city council sometime in June.

She points to what she calls "strong support" for her agency's mission to help homeless people from Mayor Kristy Holstege and Council Members Geoff Kors and Grace Garner.